Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXQ ISIN: FR0013258399 Ticker-Symbol: 1BO 
Stuttgart
12.12.19
15:38 Uhr
0,986 Euro
+0,036
+3,79 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALYO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALYO SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BALYO
BALYO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALYO SA0,986+3,79 %