Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2019 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 251.3973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 948290 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 35029 EQS News ID: 934923 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 12, 2019 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)