REDDE PLC - Publication and posting of the Scheme Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 December 2019

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER

of

Redde plc

and

Northgate plc

to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

On 29 November 2019, the boards of Northgate plc ("Northgate") and Redde plc ("Redde") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share merger of Northgate and Redde (the "Merger"). As outlined in that announcement, it is intended that the Merger will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the scheme document in relation to the Merger (the "Scheme Document").

Publication and posting of the Scheme Document

Redde is pleased to announce that the Scheme Document is being sent, or made available, to Redde Shareholders today. The Scheme Document contains, amongst other things, a letter from the Interim Non-Executive Chairman of Redde, an explanatory statement, the full terms and conditions of the Merger, notices convening the Court Meeting and the Redde General Meeting (together, the "ReddeMeetings") in connection with the Scheme, an expected timetable of principal events and details of the actions to be taken by Redde Shareholders.

Northgate and Redde also note that a prospectus relating to the New Northgate Shares proposed to be issued to the Redde Shareholders in connection with the Merger ("Northgate Prospectus") has been approved by the Listing Transactions Department of the Financial Conduct Authority and is expected to be published today on Northgate's website at www.northgateplc.com. In addition, Northgate has today announced the publication of a circular containing information on the Merger and a notice convening the general meeting of Northgate Shareholders in connection with the Merger (the "Circular"), having been approved by the Listing Transactions Department of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Hard copies of the Forms of Proxy for the Redde Meetings together with the Scheme Document and the Northgate Prospectus are being posted to Redde Shareholders, and the Scheme Document and the Northgate Prospectus will shortly be available on Redde's website at www.redde.com.

Action to be taken

As further detailed in the Scheme Document, the Scheme is subject to the Conditions. To become effective, the Scheme will require, amongst other things, approval by a majority in number of Scheme Shareholders present and voting, either in person or by proxy, at the Court Meeting representing not less than 75 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares voted by such holders and the passing of a special resolution at the Redde General Meeting.

The Court Meeting and the Redde General Meeting will be held at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP at Adelaide House, London Bridge, London, EC4R 9HA, on Wednesday 15 January 2020 at 10.00 am and 10.15 am, respectively (or, in the case of the Redde General Meeting, as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting has been concluded or adjourned).

Following the Redde Meetings, the Scheme must be sanctioned by the Court and will only become Effective upon delivery to the Registrar of Companies of the Scheme Court Order.

The Redde Directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ("J.P. Morgan Cazenove"), as to the financial terms of the Merger, consider the terms of the Merger to be fair and reasonable. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is providing independent financial advice to the Redde Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeover Code"). In providing its advice to the Redde Directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenove has taken into account the commercial assessments of the Redde Directors.

Accordingly, the Redde Directors unanimously recommend that Redde Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the resolution to be proposed at the Redde General Meeting as the Redde Directors (together with a close relative of Martin Ward) have irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of Redde Shares, amounting to, in aggregate, 4,687,303 Redde Shares representing approximately 1.53 per cent. of Redde's share capital in issue on Friday 6 December 2019 (being the latest practicable date prior to the date of the Scheme Document).

IT IS IMPORTANT THAT, FOR THE COURT MEETING, AS MANY VOTES AS POSSIBLE ARE CAST (WHETHER IN PERSON OR BY PROXY) SO THAT THE COURT MAY BE SATISFIED THAT THERE IS A FAIR REPRESENTATION OF THE OPINION OF SCHEME SHAREHOLDERS. YOU ARE THEREFORE STRONGLY URGED TO SIGN AND RETURN YOUR FORMS OF PROXY OR APPOINT A CREST PROXY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, AND, IN ANY EVENT SO AS TO BE RECEIVED BY 10.00 AM ON MONDAY 13 JANUARY 2020 FOR THE COURT MEETING AND 10.15 AM ON MONDAY13 JANUARY 2020 FOR THE REDDE GENERAL MEETING. A FORM OF PROXY FOR THE COURT MEETING NOT LODGED AT THE RELEVANT TIME MAY BE HANDED IN TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COURT MEETING OR THE REGISTRAR BEFORE THE TAKING OF THE POLL AT THE COURT MEETING.

Redde Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision in respect of the Scheme.

Timetable

The current expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme is set out below and in the Scheme Document.

Date of circulation of the Scheme Document Thursday 12 December 2019 Latest time for lodging Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting (pink form) 10.00 am on Monday 13 January 2020(1) Latest time for lodging Form of Proxy for the Redde General Meeting (blue form) 10.15 am on Monday 13 January 2020(2) Scheme Voting Record Time for the Court Meeting and the Redde General Meeting 6.00 pm on Monday 13 January 2020(3) Northgate Shareholder Meeting 10.00 am on Wednesday 15 January 2020 Court Meeting 10.00 am on Wednesday 15 January 2020 Redde General Meeting 10.15 am on Wednesday 15 January 2020(4)

The following dates and times associated with the Scheme are subject to change and will depend, amongst other things, on the date on which regulatory (and other) Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived and on the date on which the Court sanctions the Scheme. Redde will give adequate notice of all of these dates and times, when known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. Further updates and changes to these times shall, at Redde's discretion, be notified in the same way.

Court hearing to sanction the Scheme and last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, Redde Shares A date expected to be during Q1 2020(5) ("D") Suspension of trading of, and dealings in, Redde Shares 5.00 pm on D Scheme Record Time 6.00 pm on D Effective Date D+1 ("S") New Northgate Shares issued to Redde Shareholders By 8.00 am on the first Business Day following S Admission and commencement of dealings in New Northgate Shares 8.00 am on the first Business Day following S De-listing of Redde Shares 8.00 am on the first Business Day following S CREST accounts of Redde Shareholders credited with New Northgate Shares On or after 8.00 am on the first Business Day following S but no later than 14 days after the Effective Date(6) Latest date for CREST accounts to be credited with any cash due in relation to the sale of fractional entitlements 14 days after the Effective Date Latest date for despatch of share certificates for New Northgate Shares and cheques for the cash due in relation to the sale of fractional entitlements for those Redde Shareholders who do not hold their Redde Shares in CREST 14 days after the Effective Date Longstop Date 30 April 2020(7)

Notes:

References to times are to London time. If any of the dates and/or times in this expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified to Redde Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. The PINK Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting if not returned by the time stated above may be handed to the Registrar or to the chairman of the Court Meeting before the taking of the poll at the Court Meeting and will still be valid. The BLUE Form of Proxy for the Redde General Meeting must be lodged by the time stated above in order to be valid or, if the Redde General Meeting is adjourned, no later than 48 hours (excluding non-Business Days) before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting. If either the Court Meeting or the Redde General Meeting is adjourned, the Voting Record Time of the adjourned meeting(s) will be 6.00 pm on the second Business Day before the day fixed for the adjourned meeting. The Redde General Meeting will commence at 10.15 am on the day of the Court Meeting or as soon as possible after the Court Meeting has been concluded or adjourned. This date is subject to, among other things, the satisfaction or, where applicable, waiver of Conditions 6 and 7. The Longstop Date is the latest date by which the Scheme may become Effective. However, the Longstop Date may be extended to such later date as Redde and Northgate may agree in writing (with the Panel's consent and as the Court may approve (should such approval(s) be required)).

Information for Redde Shareholders

If you have any queries about the Scheme Document, the Court Meeting or the Redde General Meeting or are in any doubt as to how to complete the Forms of Proxy, please contact Link Asset Services on +44 (0) 371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 am - 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Merger nor give any ?nancial, legal or tax advice.

General

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries:

Redde +44 (0) 122 532 1134 Martin Ward Stephen Oakley J.P. Morgan Cazenove (sole financial adviser to Redde) +44 (0) 207 742 4000 Charles Harman James Robinson Wendy Hohmann Cenkos Securities plc (nominated advisor and joint broker to Redde) +44 (0) 207 397 8900 Giles Balleny Nick Wells Square1 Consulting Limited +44 (0) 207 929 5599 David Bick

Further information

