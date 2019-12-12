Technavio has been monitoring the global microwavable foods market and the market is poised to grow by USD 29.91 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global microwavable foods market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Microwavable Foods Market Analysis Report by Product (Frozen food, Shelf stable microwavable food, and Chilled food), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing need for convenient and time-saving food preparations. In addition, the growing prominence of private label brands is anticipated to further boost the growth of the microwavable foods market.

The demand for convenient and time-saving methods to prepare food is increasing due to rapid urbanization and increasing number of females in the workforce. This is driving the sale of microwavable food such as frozen, chilled, and shelf stable meals as they can be easily prepared in a conventional microwave oven in few minutes. These food items are considered healthy as they do not require additional oil and fat for cooking. Vendors are widening their customer base by introducing a wide variety of microwavable meal options in various cuisines such as Asian and continental. Thus, the increasing need for convenient and time-saving food preparation will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Microwavable Foods Market Companies:

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

AJINOMOTO CO., INC. is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The company offers a wide variety of microwavable meals and snacks.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Grocery Snacks, Refrigerated Frozen, International, Foodservice, and Commercial. The company offers microwavable food as ready meals and frozen snacks.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely North America Retail, Convenience stores and Foodservice, Europe and Australia, and Asia and Latin America.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Zone Americas (AMS), Zone Europe, Middle East, and North Africa (EMENA), Zone Asia, Oceania, and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA), Nestlé Waters, and Other businesses.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World. The company offers microwavable food such as frozen meals.

Microwavable Foods Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Frozen food

Shelf stable microwavable food

Chilled food

Microwavable Foods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

