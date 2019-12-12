Technavio has been monitoring the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.56 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of improved diagnostic modalities. In addition, the expanding research and development is anticipated to further boost the growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market.

Traditional imaging techniques such as X-ray imaging are being replaced by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) methods because they diagnose osteoarthritis more efficiently. MRI helps in visualizing the articular cartilage and other intra-articular structures directly. Similarly, imaging biomarkers are gaining traction along with research activities being conducted in imaging biomarkers-radiographic features, especially Kellgren-Lawrence. These advanced diagnostic modalities improve the diagnosis and consequent treatment of osteoarthritis. Thus, the availability of improved diagnostic modalities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company offers Aspirin and Aleve.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers Voltaren and RELAFEN.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical, Medical devices, and Consumer. The company offers MOTRIN and TYLENOL.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative Health and Essential Health. The company offers Advil, CELEBREX, FELDENE, and DAYPRO.

Sanofi

Sanofi is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers Synvisc and Synvisc-One.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Analgesics and NSAIDs

Corticosteroids

Viscosupplements

Others

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

