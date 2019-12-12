Noluma Certifies Indian-Dairy Producer

India-based Tasty Dairy Specialties to use Noluma's light-protected packaging for its range of products

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noluma International, LLC, the leader in light protection technology, announced a partnership with Tasty Dairy Specialties, based in India, the largest milk producing country in the world. Noluma will certify Tasty Dairy's range of light protected packaging that shields dairy's nutrients and taste from deterioration due to all kinds of light. Light damage from LED and fluorescent light causes loss of nutrients and changes in taste when packaging is inadequate. Using their state-of-the-art patented technology, Noluma enables brands to extend their sensory shelf life and stay fresher longer, by guiding them to the optimal point of light protection, at which contents cease to change due to light. Research shows that in as little as an hour, retail and other indoor lights such as fluorescent and LED can degrade vitamins and nutrients in milk, as well as its freshness, overall quality and taste.

"At Tasty Dairy, we are committed to providing high-quality, clean, healthy, safe and nutritious food products to our consumers," said Tasty Dairy's Chairman, Atul Mehra. "All our efforts are devoted toward continual improvement in the quality of products, processes, systems & services to achieve the highest standards of quality in everything we do. When consumers see the Noluma logo on a Tasty dairy brand, they'll know that they're buying a product with extended freshness, maximized nutritional qualities, and consistent original taste."

Noluma debuted state-of-the-art, patented technology in 2018 that measures and assesses packaging's ability to protect contents within from light degradation with more accuracy, speed, and efficiency than existing methods.

"Noluma is proud to partner with Tasty Dairy to raise awareness in India around the impact of light exposure and certify that their dairy packaging is protecting from light damage," said Noluma President and CEO, Divya Chopra. " Tasty Dairy is setting a new benchmark for the global dairy industry by better preserving the high quality of their products with equally high-quality packaging."

Companies that meet Noluma's gold standard for light protection can add the Noluma logo to their packaging, certifying that packaging achieves the best scientifically possible protection from light penetration, and ensuring that what's inside has the quality, freshness, nutritional elements, potency and sensory qualities promised to consumers on the label.

For more information and to learn more about Noluma certified light protection technology, visit Noluma.com.

About Noluma International, LLC

Noluma International, LLC, started with a vision spearheaded by a group of scientists who believed that science could protect and preserve what matters to people around the world. That light protection vision led to research on how to optimize materials of all kinds to protect against the damaging effects of light. Established in 2018, Noluma is a services and certification company specialized in light protection, and does not sell packaging or packaging materials. For more information, visit Noluma.com.

About Noluma's Patented Technology

About Noluma's Patented Technology

Noluma scientists use a known marker ingredient in the contents of a test package, exposing it to intense light that replicates two weeks of exposure in just two hours. The extent of damage to the marker correlates with the change in that product's freshness, nutrients effectiveness, and overall quality. The result is an LPF or light protection factor determined using an algorithm and assigned to each packaging based on the contents it protects. Noluma then uses these learnings to guide the customers in their design of packaging for optimal light protection. Companies who meet the gold standard for reaching the optimal point of light block at which contents are least affected, can add the Noluma logo to their packaging, certifying that packaging achieves the best scientifically possible protection from light damage and ensuring that what's inside has the quality, freshness, nutritional elements, potency and sensory qualities promised to consumers.

