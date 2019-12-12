Technavio has been monitoring the global leather luggage market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 42.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global leather luggage market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 143-page report with TOC on "Leather Luggage Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Product (Travel bags, Casual bags, and Business bags), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the expansion of online retailing of leather luggage products. In addition, the rising demand for smart leather luggage is anticipated to further boost the growth of the leather luggage market.

Online portals allow customers to compare leather luggage products across a wide range of brands and save time on purchase. Many online retailers offer discounts and free delivery options for various leather products. A few vendors are also offering leather luggage products through their separate online platforms. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their online footprint in new geographies. For instance, in 2017, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton launched its e-commerce platform in China. Such online retail expansions by prominent players is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Leather Luggage Companies:

Bellroy Pty Ltd.

Bellroy Pty Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Wallets, Bags, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of leather luggage products. Classic Backpack and Tokyo Tote are some of the key offerings of the company.

Hermès International

Hermès International operates the business across various segments such as Leather Goods and Saddlery, Ready-to-wear and Accessories, Silk and Textiles, Other Hermès metier, Perfumes, Watches, and Other products. The company offers a wide range of luggage products that are made of leather. Bolide 1923 and Wallago Cabine are some of the key offerings of the company.

Hidesign

Hidesign operates the business across various segments such as Travel, Work Bags, Sling Bags, Accessories, Shoes, and Jackets. The company offers a wide range of leather luggage products. Some of the products offered by the company are COUGAR 01 and HELVELLYN 02.

Kering SA

Kering SA operates the business across various segments such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other houses, and Corporate and other. The company offers a wide range of leather luggage products under the brand name, Gucci. Some of its models are Gucci Print leather carry-on duffle and Large soft leather duffle.

Leatherology

Leatherology operates the business across various segments such as Men, Women, Office, Travel, Tech, and Gifts. The company offers a wide range of leather luggage products with personalization options. Kessler Medium Duffle and Kessler Large Duffle are some of its key offerings.

Leather Luggage Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Travel bags

Casual bags

Business bags

Leather Luggage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

