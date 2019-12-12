Schlesinger Law Offices PA: Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. obtains $6.5 million verdict for child severely injured on carnival ride in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Schlesinger Law Offices, P.A. has secured a $6.525 million judgement on behalf of a Broward County family whose 11-year-old child was injured on a carnival ride in 2011. A Broward County jury decided on Dec. 6, 2019 that The Celebration Source, Inc. - a Hollywood, FL. based company, must pay $6.3 million in compensatory damages, and an additional $225,000 in punitive damages, to Elizabeth Frank and her parents.

On December 17, 2011 the Frank's, members of the Seminole Indian Tribe of Florida, attended a Holiday Carnival that was located on the Seminole Indian Reservation near Hollywood. The carnival, run by The Celebration Source, Inc. operated the majority of the rides at the event, including the Psycho Swing, a portable swing apparatus that allows a rider to safely perform forward or backward loops while in a standing position.

However, Elizabeth Frank, just 11 years old at the time of the accident, sustained permanent injuries including a fractured skull and numerous broken bones throughout her body, after she was ejected from the Swing.

Schlesinger Law attorneys argued at trial that The Celebration Source, Inc. operated the swing on the day of the accident in an unreasonably dangerous condition, as it was missing essential safety equipment, including the required safety harness, and failed to adequately train the ride operator on the swing's critical and mandatory safety procedures. As a result, Elizabeth Frank suffered severe and permanent injuries that required extensive medical treatment.

"There is simply no excuse for cutting corners and compromising safety when you're operating an amusement ride for children", said Bryan Hofeld, one of Frank's attorneys, "and Celebration Source failed to provide its operators with instructional materials or training. As a result, an innocent child was harmed."

While Ms. Frank has courageously fought to overcome this life altering incident, she continues to suffer both physically and cognitively as a result of this traumatic accident.

"Families expect their local fairs to be fun experiences," said Scott P. Schlesinger, the firm's founding attorney. "They should be able to attend these events knowing that the rides are exciting but also safe."

Elizabeth Frank and her parents are represented by Bryan Hofeld, David Silverman, and Zane Berg of Schlesinger Law Offices, PA.

The case is Elizabeth Frank et al. v. The Celebration Source Inc., case number CACE-15-7393-03, in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of the State of Florida.

