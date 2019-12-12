Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) - North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) ("USMJ") today introduced Nature's Aid Body Balm now for sale on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com. The eCommerce site was launched earlier this year and after refining and adjusting the site through an initial pilot phase, the company is now adding new products regularly to become a major brand recognized online retail site for CBD, Hemp and Cannabis Essentials. The company plans to regularly feature new products throughout December.

Today the company is introducing Nature's Aid Body Balm:



These balms are for easy application and when applied topically.



• Ideal for travel and on-the-go

• May help support recovery from exercise-induced inflammation



INGREDIENTS:

Hemp Oil, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, Wintergreen, Copaiba, Camphor, Peppermint, Clove Bud, Frankincense, White Fir, Colloidal Gold, Active CBD

USMJ launched its eCommerce business earlier this year and the site continues to evolve and grow as the company invests to make USMJ a major brand name in the CBD, Hemp and Cannabis marketplace.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

