In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today notes that PSH Board Member Bronwyn Curtis has been appointed as a non-executive director of BH Macro Limited, which is traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 January 2020.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

