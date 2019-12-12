Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $119.8 million , an increase of $7.5 million or 7% from the prior year

Quarterly revenue in the US/Canada region of $88.6 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year

Net earnings of $20.5 million for the quarter, inclusive of a foreign exchange loss of $1.1 million

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter

Cash position as at November 30, 2019 of $29 million

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q2 ' 20 Q2 ' 19 Revenue $ 119,788 $ 112,280 Gross margin 69,322 64,158 Earnings from operations before foreign exchange 28,353 26,550 Earnings from operations 27,223 27,388 Net earnings 20,526 20,581 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Fully-diluted shares 76,783,365 76,516,761

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q2 ' 20 YE '19 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,449 $ 104,583 Working capital 222,038 282,521 Total assets 427,701 466,597 Shareholders' equity 293,593 353,123

Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, revenues were $119.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million compared to revenues of $112.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2018. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $88.6 million, an increase of $11.1 million compared to $77.5 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $31.2 million compared to $34.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, gross margin was $69.3 million as compared to $64.2 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.9% as compared to 57.1% in the quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, net earnings were $20.5 million as compared to $20.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.27 as compared to $0.27 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, selling and administrative expenses were $18.0 million as compared to $16.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, gross research and development expenses were $22.9 million as compared to $21.1 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2019 was $222.0 million as compared to $282.5 million on April 30, 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.4 million as at October 31, 2019 as compared to $104.6 million on April 30, 2019.

Cash used in operations was $12.9 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 as compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2018. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $23.9 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company generated $1.8 million from investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $81.9 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $83.4 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2019, purchase order backlog was in excess of $97 million and shipments during the month of November 2019 were $39 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 12, 2019 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 20, 2019 and will be paid on or about December 27, 2019.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Six month period ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 119,788 $ 112,280 $ 223,199 $ 215,369 Cost of goods sold 50,466 48,122 94,725 92,433 Gross margin 69,322 64,158 128,474 122,936 Expenses Selling and administrative 18,004 16,389 34,334 32,294 General 864 763 1,758 1,501 Research and development 22,938 21,083 45,632 42,403 Investment tax credits (1,978 ) (1,933 ) (3,981 ) (3,936 ) Share based compensation 1,141 1,306 2,872 1,907 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,130 (838 ) 2,907 (1,910 ) 42,099 36,770 83,522 72,259 Earnings before undernoted 27,223 27,388 44,952 50,677 Finance income 361 310 812 669 Finance costs (78 ) (83 ) (541 ) (509 ) Other income and expenses (223 ) 5 (182 ) 140 Earnings before income taxes 27,283 27,620 45,041 50,977 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 7,707 7,876 11,274 13,494 Deferred (950 ) (837 ) 34 (459 ) 6,757 7,039 11,308 13,035 Net earnings for the period $ 20,526 $ 20,581 $ 33,733 $ 37,942 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 154 235 284 323 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 20,372 20,346 33,449 37,619 Net earnings for the period $ 20,526 $ 20,581 $ 33,733 $ 37,942 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.44 $ 0.49

C onsolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at October 31, 2019 April 30,

2019 Cash and marketable securities $ 5,449 $ 108,606 Inventory $ 172,969 $ 171,271 Working capital $ 222,038 $ 282,521 Total assets $ 427,701 $ 466,597 Shareholders' equity $ 293,593 $ 353,123 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,801,646 76,545,246 Fully-diluted 77,894,646 77,958,746 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,642,814 76,510,417 Fully-diluted 76,721,893 76,529,799

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

