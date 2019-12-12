TrustToken and Armanino Deliver Unparalleled Transparency on Leading Stablecoin with Live Attestations

TrueUSD, the world's first regulated dollar-backed stablecoin, to offer Armanino's live attestation dashboard to track reserve assets backing the popular stablecoin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / TrustToken (www.trusttoken.com), makers of TrueUSD, the world's first regulated dollar-backed stablecoin, has gone live with a world first: live attestations verifying the exact dollar amounts managed by TrustToken's fiduciary partners to collateralize the popular TrueUSD stablecoin - backed by Armanino, a top 25 accounting and consulting firm.

"TrustToken has been deeply invested in compliance, transparency, and accessibility from the start - and the launch of the live attestation dashboard reaffirms our commitment to making our TrueCurrencies the world's most trusted stablecoins," shared Tory Reiss, TrustToken Co-Founder & Head of Revenue. He adds, "We're proud of our long relationship with Armanino and excited to partner with their talented accountants and engineers on another world first."

TrustExplorer is the first and only solution in the marketplace offering real-time reporting for token issuers and users. See it in action at https://real-time-attest.trustexplorer.io/.

"TrustToken was granted the first TrustExplorer license, and we are excited to partner and work with their talented team," said Andries Verschelden, Partner and Blockchain practice leader at Armanino. "This breakthrough is a catalyst that will lead to the widespread development and adoption of real-time auditing that offers a transformational improvement over the current backward-looking audit practices."

About TrustToken

TrustToken is modernizing financial infrastructure to make economic opportunities open to all.

Our TrueCurrencies (TUSD, TGBP, THKD, TCAD, TAUD) are the world's first independently-verified, fully collateralized stablecoins, now trading on top exchanges including Binance, Huobi, and OKEx and generating billions in monthly trade volume. TUSD users enjoy lighting-fast transactions, the lowest transaction costs of any stablecoin, easy exchange to and from dollars, and obsessive customer service.

Founded in 2017, the TrustToken team is based in San Francisco and Ireland, made up of talented people from Airbnb, AMEX, Apple, Coinbase, Facebook, and Google - and an office puppy from Texas. We're backed by top investors from a16z crypto, BlockTower Capital, Founders Fund Angel, Danhua Capital, GGV Capital, Jump Capital, and Stanford StartX.

About Armanino

Armanino is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the United States. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, consulting, business management and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. Armanino extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global Network-one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division-AMF Media Group (amfmediagroup.com), media and communications services and its affiliate and Intersect Capital (intersectcapitalllc.com), an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

