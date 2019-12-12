Digimax Global Solutions: DigiMax Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and its Advisory Board

TORONTO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (CNSX:DIGI) (the "Company" or "DigiMax") would like to announce the following changes to its Board.

Effective immediately, Riccardo Segat is stepping down. Chris Carl, CEO of DigiMax, who has not previously been on the Board, will take his place as a Director. Mr. Segat has elected to change his plans and will not fund the second half of his investment into the shares of the Company and as a result, the shares held in escrow pursuant to the Press Release of August 20, 2019 will be cancelled.

The new shares outstanding in the company, after the cancellation of the shares held in Escrow, is 60,590,909.

Also, effective immediately, Anthony Moore has ceded his role as chairman of the Advisory Board and will no longer be a member of that Board.

DigiMax continues to develop strong relationships with its Issuer clients and Investor clients and has grown its top-line revenue in each of the past three months. These changes are seen as an integral part of a positive change in the direction of the company that is more focused on generating revenue and ultimately profitability growth, while at the same time working on the leading edge of digital securities around the globe. Until these digital securities become more prominent in the marketplace, the DigiMax team will continue to build a base of registered dealing representatives and grow its revenues through its involvement with traditional securities both through business consulting and registered dealer activities.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an 'Exempt Market Dealer'.

DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market. DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl David Posner

President & CEO Chairman

416-312-9698 647-985-6727

ccarl@digimax.global dposner@digimax.global

