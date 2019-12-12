Market Traders Institute Holds Eighth Annual "Trading for Ta-Tas" Fundraising Event

Market Traders Institute CEO Jacob Martinez says event raised $81,791 for breast cancer treatment and research

ORLANDO FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Market Traders Institute celebrated the successful conclusion of its eighth annual Trading for Ta-Tas fundraising campaign on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The event, which aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients, surpassed the company's initial goal of $80,000 by raising $81,791.

The Trading for Ta-Tas fundraising event supports AdventHealth Cancer Institute's efforts to diagnose, treat and rehabilitate patients who have been affected by breast cancer. Over the past eight years, the Trading for Ta-Tas fundraising initiative has now surpassed $310,000 in total donations.

"You've participated in saving a life," Jared Martinez, FXChief[tm] and Market Traders Institute Founder told employees at the ceremony for the campaign.

"There are no extraordinary people - there are ordinary people who take the time to do extraordinary things."

Market Traders Institute held several initiatives to support this year's Trading for Ta-Tas event, including the annual "Teeing for Ta-Tas" golf tournament, competitions, raffles and more. The company also committed to match donations dollar-for-dollar for up to $10,000.

The cause of Trading for Ta-Tas is close to the heart for both Jared Martinez and Jacob Martinez, who is the company's CEO, as they lost a family member to breast cancer.

"It's not about the money; it's not just about making a donation; it's about the cure! It's about helping people," says Jacob Martinez.

Robert Wahlers, VP of Foundations for AdventHealth, says Market Traders Institute's donation will help up to 5,000 women benefit from screenings and will go towards prevention, research in clinical trials, risk assessment/genetic testing and counseling.

For more information, please visit https://www.markettraders.com/awards-publications/trading-for-tatas/

About Market Traders Institute

A leader in investor education for more than 25 years, MTI aims to change lives by providing trading software and training courses for traders of all levels, with a focus on aiding students who seek long-term success. The organization has pioneered methods of teaching effective trade strategies for students from various professional backgrounds and industries. With their team's combined knowledge and experience, it's MTI's mission to help those looking to learn about trading more independent and confident in making informed trading decisions. MTI has been named to Inc Magazine's Inc. 5000 list for four consecutive years, while also honored by Florida Trend (Best Companies To Work For), Orlando Business Journal (Best Place to Work) and more over the past several years. For more on MTI, click here.

