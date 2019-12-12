The global smartphone power management IC market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Smartphone OEMs are increasingly integrating advanced technologies such as AI, facial recognition, HMI, sensor fusion technologies, and virtual assistants to improve user experience. The increasing integration of such technologies adversely impacts the performance of smartphones. For instance, the integration of AI chips to facilitate HMI technologies increases the load on the processor. This could result in sudden drop in voltage, which can lead to the slowdown in the performance of the smartphone. To prevent such instances, smartphone manufacturers are integrating PMICs to efficiently manage power consumption. Hence, the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones is one of the key factors driving market growth.

As per Technavio, the miniaturization of semiconductor devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices

Smartphone manufacturers are reducing the size of semiconductor components due to the increase in the number of functionalities. This has increased the use of PMICs as they enable integration of multiple functions into a single chip, which results in a more efficient use of board space and system power. The growing trend of miniaturization among smartphone manufacturers will further boost the demand for PMICs during the forecast period.

"Rise in the number of M&As and the transition to large-diameter wafers will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the smartphone power management IC market by price (premium range, medium range, and low range), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by the Americas and the EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the expansion of electronic device manufacturing facilities in India and China.

