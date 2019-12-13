Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) -Shane Resources Ltd. (the "Company") announces the resignation of Kyle Kozuska, Michael Der, and Gregory Birch as directors of the Company and thanks them for their service to the Company.The Company further announces the resignation of Lorilee Kozuska, as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and the resignation of Kyle Kozuska as Chief Executive Officer. The Company is pleased to announce that the following individuals have been appointed to the Company's board of directors: Binyomin Posen, Ross Mitgang, and Sendy Shorser. Binyomin Posen has also been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

For further information contact:

Shane Resources Ltd.

Attention: Binyomin Posen, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 416-481-2222 (Ext. 246)

E-mail: bposen@plazacapital.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50763