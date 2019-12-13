Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BAY001 ISIN: DE000BAY0017 Ticker-Symbol: BAYN 
Xetra
12.12.19
17:35 Uhr
69,80 Euro
+0,70
+1,01 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,69
70,00
12.12.
69,65
69,90
12.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAYER
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYER AG69,80+1,01 %
FLUOR CORPORATION15,800+4,64 %