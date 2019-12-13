Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and Bayer placed the final steel beam today for Bayer's new cell culture technology center being constructed in Berkeley, California. The state-of-the-art, Single Use Technology (SUT), biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility will produce future therapies for oncology and other diseases. It is scheduled to be ready for first clinical production in late 2021.

Fluor places the final steel beam on Bayer's new cell culture technology center in Berkeley, California this afternoon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor is providing engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning and qualification services for the facility.In 2018, Fluor engaged in the conceptual study and front-end engineering design for the project.

"Fluor's innovative plant layout and modularized construction solution has allowed this facility to be designed and built with capital efficiency and schedule optimization," said Juan G. Hernández, president of Fluor's Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing business line. "It has equated to a faster completion timeline, which in turn facilitates increased speed to market for new life saving treatments."

Bayer selected GE Healthcare to provide its FlexFactoryTM SUT platform which is being incorporated into the project through a collaborative subcontract to Fluor. GE Healthcare is supplying all major unit operations, systems and ancillary equipment and components.

Fluor's scope also includes utility process integration for the entire facility. Fluor's San Francisco office is leading the project with support from the company's offices in Greenville, South Carolina and Gliwice, Poland.

