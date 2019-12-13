Pioneer of the Battle Royale Genre Announces his Latest Title at The Game Awards 2019

PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS, a new studio from PUBG Corporation, today announced prologuean original IP developed by Brendan Greene and a team of game developers and researchers based in Amsterdam, NL. The teaser for prologue, which was just unveiled at The Game Awards 2019, can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005910/en/

prologue, by PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Prior to leading PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS, Greene helped create the massively popular Battle Royale genre and served as the Creative Director for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG

"Our studio was founded with the goal of exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies and gameplay experiences," said Brendan Greene. "With prologue, we are taking our first steps toward building new technologies and interactions that will help develop my ideas into reality."

"I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage. Being given a platform to build a brand-new experience outside of the Battle Royale genre is an amazing gift, and one I don't want to squander," added Greene. "prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play

For the latest information on prologue, please follow @playprologue on Twitter, or visit https://playprologue.com/.

PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS (formerly PUBG Special Projects) is a multidisciplinary game development studio, based in Amsterdam and made up of 25 individuals. Together, the team of game developers and researchers explore new possibilities of creation, interaction and connection using technology, within the game space.

About PUBG Corporation

PUBG Corporation, a member of the KRAFTON game union (former Bluehole Inc.), began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corporation in 2017. PUBG Corporation is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide. Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corporation has multiple operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan and China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005910/en/

Contacts:

PUBG Corporation

Joshua Eldridge

jeldridge@pubg.com