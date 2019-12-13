Bringing Live Baseball Game to Users

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A news and video report by China.org.cn on the "We bring the Live baseball game to YOU!" in South Korea:

Video host Laura Zheng takes users to a 5G baseball game at the Munhak Baseball Stadium.

Host Laura Zheng: Hello, I'm Laura Zheng. Baseball is one of the most popular sports here in South Korea. As you can see, the fans are super-excited to be here today. Not only can you watch a game live here at the stadium, but we can also watch any game with our 5G phone.

Host Laura Zheng: With a 5G-based livestreaming app, users can view real-time baseball video clips from different angles -at home base, first base, third base, and the outfield - to show players' movements that cannot be seen in TV coverage. LG Uplus' U+ Pro Baseball service includes a multi-screen broadcast and "AR dimensional relay." This allows users to view real-time graphic overlays showing ball traces and player statistics. Perhaps the most innovative feature is the replays because you'll never have to worry about missing any of the most exciting moments. South Korean baseball fans will never miss a bat thanks to multi-angle HD videos streamed to their mobile phones with the support of 5G. The high speed and low latency of 5G allows users to view live video clips from different angles, bringing an entirely new immersive experience to live sport.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uejE-p1W_Ko