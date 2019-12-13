



Toyota City, Japan, Dec 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Have you ever heard of T-HR3?First launched by Toyota in 2017, it's a humanoid robot capable of flexible movements that mirror the actions of its remote human operator, and of sharing the force exerted by and on the robot with the operator using force feedback.The new and improved T-HR3, which the company will demonstrate at the 2019 International Robotic Exhibition in Tokyo, is now able to execute more difficult tasks than before, including walking in a more natural manner.What new robotics functions did the development team achieve, and what kind of future does Toyota hope to realize with this research? One lucky Toyota PR team member met with T-HR3 Development Team Leader Tomohisa Moridaira to find out.To read the full article visit https://bit.ly/35icWYA.