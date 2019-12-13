Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2019
Hexagon Composites ASA: Granted NOK 37.6 million to deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord

The Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub, a consortium of leading players in the hydrogen field, including Hexagon, has been awarded NOK 37.6 million under the PILOT-E funding scheme for the development of a hydrogen production facility that can deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord, as well as to other mobility applications. The ambition is to achieve zero-emission operations in the Geirangerfjord, one of two World Heritage Fjords in Norway, by producing green hydrogen locally.

See attached press release by Flakk Gruppen for more information.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


Attachments

  • Geirangerfjord image (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c560bb5d-ff77-4bab-9f16-e1ed566ce30e)
  • HHH awarded Pilot-E for green hydrogen 13-12-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a084807-efaa-4c18-861c-e7a851a538a3)
  • HHH tildelt Pilot-E for hydrogen 13-12-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2feba47b-a08c-46d7-ae18-314b092592bf)
