Hexagon Composites ASA: Granted NOK 37.6 million to deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord

The Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub, a consortium of leading players in the hydrogen field, including Hexagon, has been awarded NOK 37.6 million under the PILOT-E funding scheme for the development of a hydrogen production facility that can deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord, as well as to other mobility applications. The ambition is to achieve zero-emission operations in the Geirangerfjord, one of two World Heritage Fjords in Norway, by producing green hydrogen locally.
