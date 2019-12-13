Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition completes enrollment to phase 2a study in liver cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopaty

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - December 13, 2019. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition announces today that the enrollment has been completed in its Phase 2a study designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and potential benefit of golexanolone in patients with liver cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopathy.

Umecrine Cognition is developing golexanolone (GR3027), a novel GABAA receptor modulating steroid antagonist with a potential to improve brain function in a wide range of cognitive disorders. Golexanolone is presently in clinical development for hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a serious neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive complication in acute and chronic liver disease (including cirrhosis). At present there are no treatments available that directly target the brain abnormalities believed to be responsible for HE.

The study UCAB-CT-02 is a prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled multi-center phase 1b/2a protocol in four parts enrolling healthy adults and patients with cirrhosis. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of multiple ascending doses of golexanolone, as well as its potential effect on cognitive function in patients with cirrhosis and impaired cognition.

The first three parts of the study shows that golexanolone is well tolerated, does not cause any dose-limiting side effects and has a favourable pharmacokinetic profile. The announcement today reports the completion of enrollment to the fourth and last part of the protocol, phase 2a. In this part 45 adult male and female patients with cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A or B) without manifest HE and with an abnormal cognitive status were randomized to receive golexanolone or placebo for three weeks. Results are expected in mid H1 2020.

