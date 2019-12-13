Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2019) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") announces the grant of performance share units ("PSUs") to officers and employees of the Company.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 8,441,659 PSUs, of which 4,489,013 are to officers of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's PSU plan. The PSUs to the officers will vest three years from the date of grant and each PSU will entitle the holder to acquire, for nil cost, between zero and two common shares of the Company ("Shares"), subject to the achievement of performance conditions relating to the Company's total shareholder return, net asset value and certain production and operational milestones. The Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board is charged with overseeing the PSU plan.

Further details regarding the PSU plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated April 24, 2019, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Board of PetroTal has amended the PSU plan to include the following restrictions: (i) the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under the PSU plan will not exceed 50,000,000 Shares; (ii) no securities will be issued to any participants who are engaged in investor relations activities; (iii) the number of Shares issued to any one participant, within any one year period, will not exceed 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares; and (iv) the number of Shares issued to insiders as a group, within any one year period, will not exceed 2% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Shareholders of the Company will be asked to ratify the amended PSU plan reflecting these additional terms at the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company in 2020.

Following this grant and a forfeiture of 1,016,667 PSUs in November 2019 held by a former officer, the Company has a total of 10,871,353 PSUs outstanding.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly-traded, dual-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is the oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, six months after acquisition. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com, or contact:

Douglas Urch

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

durch@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101



Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

petrotal@celicourt.uk

T: 44 (0) 208 434 2643

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Eric Allan

T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494



Numis Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior / Emily Morris

T: +44 (0) 207 260 1000

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Nicholas Rhodes / Ashton Clanfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

This announcement contains inside information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to the Company's objectives; future development and growth prospects; PSU grants and Share entitlements related thereto; and amendments to the PSU plan to be ratified at the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "potential", "will", "should", "continue", "may", "objective" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning receipt of required regulatory approval, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of new wells, the Company's growth strategy, general economic conditions, availability of required equipment and services and prevailing commodity prices. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, legal, political and economic instability in Peru, access to transportation routes and markets for the Company's production, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. Please refer to the risk factors identified in the most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form of the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

