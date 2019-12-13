Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PSEA ISIN: FR0013447729 Ticker-Symbol: 1VRA 
Frankfurt
13.12.19
08:02 Uhr
30,250 Euro
+0,080
+0,27 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERALLIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERALLIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,190
30,320
09:35
30,200
30,320
09:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERALLIA
VERALLIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERALLIA SA30,250+0,27 %