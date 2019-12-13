Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), the leading European producer of glass packaging for beverages and food, the second largest producer in Latin America and the third largest producer globally, is pleased to announce it is joining the SBF 120 index.

Following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris' indices, the Euronext Paris Indices Expert Committee decided to include Verallia in one of the key indices of the Paris stock exchange, composed of the 120 largest stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

Two months after the Group's successful IPO, being included in this benchmark index constitutes another important step for Verallia, which will benefit from the positive effects of an enhanced visibility.

This decision will take effect on 23 December 2019.

