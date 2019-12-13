Technavio has been monitoring the global heart transplantation therapeutics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 94.37 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005928/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global heart transplantation therapeutics market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 155-page research report with TOC on "Heart Transplantation Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Immunosuppressants and Supplementary medications), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

High dependency on immunosuppressants for heart transplantation and the advent of advanced techniques for organ transplantation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Various advances in surgical techniques, especially organ transplants and the prevalence of severe coronary artery disease and dilated cardiomyopathy are leading to an increase in the need for heart transplantation surgeries. However, heart transplantation can lead to different types of heart transplant rejection such as acute cellular rejection, acute antibody rejection, and coronary artery vasculopathy chronic rejection. This is driving the need for heart transplantation therapeutics to prevent transplant rejection. Immunosuppressants are used to prevent transplant rejection caused by immune system. Thus, the high dependency on immunosuppressants for heart transplantation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Heart Transplantation Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment: Pharmaceutical products. The company offers a cyclosporin drug, GENGRAF, which is an immunosuppressant medication.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the business unit: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers PROGRAF, ASTAGRAF XL, and Advagraf.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates under the business segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers a generic mycophenolic acid injectible solution, Mycophenolate mofetil hydrochloride, which is also called mycophenolate.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following two business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers an immunosuppressive drug, CellCept.

Mylan NV

Mylan NV is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Gx, Rx/Bx, and OTC. The company offers MYCOPHENOLIC ACID Delayed-release Tablets and Azathioprine.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heart Transplantation Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Immunosuppressants

Supplementary medications

Heart Transplantation Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Stroke Therapeutics Market Global Stroke Therapeutics Market by type (ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Global Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and type (cardiogenic pulmonary edema and non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005928/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com