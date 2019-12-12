DGAP-Ad-hoc: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Statement Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Clarification Announcement Regarding the News Report 12-Dec-2019 / 17:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Clarification Announcement Regarding the News Report* - Recently, some media published an article named "EXCLUSIVE-Haier Smart Home plans Hong Kong listing to take USD7.7 billion unit private". - As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not approached Haier Electronics with any Privatization proposal. No agreement, commitment or any definitive proposal (such as the exchange ratio, timetable and other matters) has been made or determined by the Company. There are significant uncertainties in such Privatization. In order to avoid misleading investors, the Company hereby makes a clarification announcement regarding the above news. *Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 12 December 2019 *- Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "*Company*") hereby announces a clarification regarding news the reports "EXCLUSIVE-Haier Smart Home plans Hong Kong listing to take USD7.7 billion unit private". On 12 December 2019, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "*Company*") noted some foreign media published an article online named "EXCLUSIVE-Haier Smart Home plans Hong Kong listing to take USD7.7 billion unit private", which indicates that the Company is planning to list its shares in Hong Kong and to privatize another group company valued at $7.7 billion, and under the deal the Company would offer minority shareholders in unit Haier Electronics Group newly issued Hong Kong stock for their shares. As at the date of this announcement, the Company is the controlling shareholder of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (the "*Haier Electronics*"), a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: HK 1169). The Company is currently exploring a proposal to privatize Haier Electronics (the "*Privatization*") which if proceeded with, could result in a delisting of the Company from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The possible Privatization is proposed to be a securities exchange offer, the consideration for which shall be satisfied by the issuance of the H-shares of the Company to be newly listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not approached Haier Electronics with any Privatization proposal. No agreement, commitment or any definitive proposal (such as the exchange ratio, timetable and other matters) has been made or determined by the Company. There are significant uncertainties in such Privatization. The Company will continue monitoring the relevant news reports and the progress of the Privatization, and will make timely announcements in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company kindly reminds investors that China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily and the Shanghai Stock Exchange website (www.sse.com.cn) are the designated disclosure media of the Company. Please refer only to the information disclosed in the designated media regarding the Privatization. All investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Board of Directors *Contact:* Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany T: +49 6172 9454 143 F: +49 6172 9454 42143 M: +49 160 9469 3601 Email: y.sun@haier.de ???? 12-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 266101 Qingdao China Phone: +49 6172 9454 143 Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143 E-mail: y.sun@haier.de Internet: www.haier.net ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share), WKN: A2JM2W Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 934873 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 934873 12-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

