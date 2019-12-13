DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend Dexus Finance Pty Limited: December 2019 distribution details 13-Dec-2019 / 06:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX: DXS)* *ASX release* *13 December 2019 * *Distribution details for the six months to 31 December 2019* Dexus today announced its distribution for the six months ending 31 December 2019. The distribution amount is 27.0 cents per stapled security, consistent with the previous corresponding period. Dexus reconfirms its market guidance[1] for the 12 months ending 30 June 2020 for distribution per security growth of circa 5%, with the distribution payout ratio expected to remain in line with free cash flow. The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable: Ex-distribution date: Monday, 30 December 2019 Record date: Tuesday, 31 December 2019 Payment date and dispatch of distribution statements: Friday, 28 February 2020 Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the Australian Securities Exchange and security holders will be advised at the appropriate time. Dexus's 2020 half-year results will be released on Thursday, 6 February 2020. _Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited_ *For further information please contact:* *Investors & Media* David Yates Executive General Manager, Investor Relations, Communications & Sustainability +61 2 9017 1424 +61 418 861 047 david.yates@dexus.com [1] Barring unforeseen circumstances, guidance is supported by the following assumptions: Impacts of announced divestments and acquisitions; FFO per security growth of circa 3%, underlying FFO per security growth of circa 3%, underpinned by Dexus office portfolio like-for-like income growth of 4.5-5.5%, Dexus industrial portfolio like-for-like income growth (excluding one-offs) of 3-4%, management operations FFO of $55-60 million, cost of debt of mid-3%; trading profits of $35-40 million net of tax; maintenance capex, cash incentives, leasing costs and rent free incentives of $170-185 million; and excluding any further transactions. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and concept pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. 13-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 935509 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 935509 13-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 00:20 ET (05:20 GMT)