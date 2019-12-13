EQS-News / 13/12/2019 / 15:42 UTC+8 *Development of biomedical technology has led to unprecedented collaboration for a new start-up: Strategic Cooperation between MegaPro and China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co.* MegaPro Biomedical, founded 2015, focused on the development of nanomedicines has successfully used the nanomicelle platform to develop two new drugs and completed a number of preclinical developments. Since 2017, MegaPro and China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CCPC, TPE: 1701) have conducted strategic cooperation and negotiations to elaborate the applications of technology platforms and enhance the value of products development. CCPC is optimistic about the potential of MegaPro and the growth of the nanomedicine market. Therefore CCPC decided to participate in the D round financing of MegaPro, becoming an important strategic partner. In addition to investing in the equity shares of Megapro, CCPC has also obtained its nanomicelle technology license to promote future products and accelerate the mass production and marketing of nanomedicines. According to Dr. Jassy Wang, CEO of MegaPro, the company's nanomicelle technology mainly uses the well-designed encapsulation technology of macromolecules to change hydrophobic drugs into hydrophilic formulations, which is maintained at nanometer dimensions. The advantage includes reducing the side effects of listed drug by passive targeting, increasing drug dosages, sustained release, and other benefits. With CCPC's participation, it would make MegaPro more appealing to market demands and accelerate the development of more new candidate drugs and their applications. It is It is anticipated that MegaPro would become a leader in Nanomedicines market . Currently, the first product of the nanomicelle technology platform, MPB-1734, has completed the company's internal development preparations, and the phase 1 clinical study is expected to begin in 2020. On the other hand, two other MegaPro products in clinical phase 2 study have also made breakthrough progress. MPB-1514 is currently the only non-saccharide based intravenous iron injection on the market, with 30 trials of subjects having been completed; as for MPB-1523, a MRI HCC patient contrast agent, so far the receiving process of 30 subject trials has been completed, and both clinical trials aforementioned are expected to be completed in 2020. As the development of all items are progressing smoothly, further advancements and prospects are highly anticipated. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PKSOENJTNM [1] Document title: Development of biomedical technology has led to unprecedented collaboration for a new start-up: Strategic Cooperation between MegaPro and China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. 13/12/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f950af4832ba756c735ebcc9fe2bf3a1&application_id=935591&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

