The NYSE-listed developer must establish 500 MW of annual cell and module manufacturing capacity as part of the deal and has agreed with an Indian panel producer to jointly develop the production lines with Azure holding a majority stake in the enterprise. The developer has an option to double up to 4 GW of project capacity within the next four days.New Delhi-based Azure Power has secured a Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) award to develop a 2 GW solar power project as part of the nation's long-running manufacturing-linked capacity tender. NYSE-listed Azure secured the deal after agreeing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...