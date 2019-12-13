The global biodegradable chelating agents market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The negative environmental impact caused by non-biodegradable chelating agents is compelling various governments to implement stringent regulations to minimize their use. This has significantly increased the use of biodegradable chelating agents in a wide range of end-user applications. The manufacture of biodegradable chelating agents also reduces health complications such as lung infection and cancer in plant workers. These factors are fueling the growth of the global biodegradable chelating agents market.

As per Technavio, product launches, and innovations by leading vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global biodegradable Chelating Agents Market: Product Launches and Innovations by Leading Vendors

Vendors in the market are increasingly launching innovative products to expand their product portfolios as well as their customer base. Vendors such as AkzoNobel and others are consistently innovating to introduce biodegradable and green chelating agents. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global biodegradable chelating agents market during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand from the agrochemical segment and the emergence of silybin as a new iron-chelating agent will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global biodegradable Chelating Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global biodegradable chelating agents marketbyapplication (paper and pulp, water treatment, industrial cleaners, agrochemicals, and others) ad geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing use of detergents and cleaners, which pollute water bodies resulting in the increasing wastewater treatment activities in the region.

