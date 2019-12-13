The "Russia Agriculture Equipment Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia agriculture equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% to reach US$5.286 billion in 2024 from US$4.116 billion in 2018.

The adoption of modern technologies by farmers to increase farm yield and meet the soaring demand for food is expected to be a key factor driving the market. Traditional farming techniques like plows and seeders are now being replaced with various modern agricultural machinery. According to FAO Russia contains 20% of the world's fertile land. The Russian government has made it a priority to ensure food security for the nation by increasing the number of agricultural products produced in Russia. Therefore, there is a demand for agricultural equipment that allows for increasing yield. The increasing demand for operational efficiency, improved productivity, growing adoption of mechanization is further driving the Russian agriculture equipment.

The Russia Agriculture Equipment Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024 is an exhaustive study that aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by type and function.

Major players in the Russia agriculture equipment market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the Russia agriculture equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

5. RUSSIA AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Combines

5.2. Balers

5.3. Tractors

5.4. Livestock Related Equipment

5.5. Others

6. RUSSIA AGRICULTURE EQUIPMENT MARKET BY FUNCTION

6.1. Harvesting

6.2. Planting and Fertilizing

6.3. Haying

6.4. Ploughing and Cultivation

6.5. Food and Feed Processing

6.6. Others

7. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

7.2. Recent Investments and Deals

7.3. Strategies of Key Players

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. JSC Peterburgsky Tractorny Zavod

8.2. Rostselmash

8.3. CLAAS KGaA mbH

8.4. CNH Industrial

8.5. Deere Company

