Following a dialogue with shareholders, Allied Minds has announced a number of restructuring initiatives, including board changes, to cut costs and better align employee and shareholder interests. Mike Turner will step down as co-CEO, leaving Joe Pignato as CEO and CFO. The company has made amendments to the executive director compensation plan, including a reduction of the maximum bonus, elimination of the Management Incentive Plan and forfeiture of certain long-term incentive plan (LTIP) grants. These restructuring initiatives will allow recurring central costs to be cut by 20%, to $6m pa, in line with the Strategic Review announced in April 2019. Allied Minds now expects to be able to return c $40m (12.4p per share) to shareholders from the proceeds of the disposal of Hawkeye 360 ($65.6m) by early Q120.

