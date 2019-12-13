Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116XC ISIN: GB00BLRLH124 Ticker-Symbol: AMJ 
Stuttgart
13.12.19
10:40  Uhr
0,522 Euro
+0,010
+1,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIED MINDS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIED MINDS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIED MINDS
ALLIED MINDS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIED MINDS PLC0,522+1,95 %