BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, December 13
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468
Director notification
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, BlackRock North American Income Trust plc announces that Christopher Casey, a Director, has informed the Company that with effect from 11 December 2019 he has been appointed as a non-executive director, and chairman of the audit committee of Life Settlement Assets PLC. Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed end investment company listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
13 December 2019
For further information, please contact:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427