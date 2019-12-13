Anzeige
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 13

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Director notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, BlackRock North American Income Trust plc announces that Christopher Casey, a Director, has informed the Company that with effect from 11 December 2019 he has been appointed as a non-executive director, and chairman of the audit committee of Life Settlement Assets PLC. Life Settlement Assets PLC is a closed end investment company listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

13 December 2019

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

© 2019 PR Newswire