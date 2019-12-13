John Laing Group (JLG) believes it remains on track to meet its targets for investment commitments and realisations for 2019-21, despite the run rate being below the level required to achieve this in 2019 to date. However, the adverse impact from exchange rates and reduced power price forecasts has led us to reduce our FY19e NAV per share from 353p to 343p. JLG's share price now stands at c 9% premium to its last disclosed NAV per share, broadly in line with its peers. A continuation of the rapid growth achieved in recent years should help underpin further share price appreciation.

