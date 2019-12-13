Australis Capital announced on 11 December 2019 that it has entered into an agreement with Folium Biosciences to merge into a combined company focused on non-psychoactive cannabinoid products. Existing Australis shareholders will own approximately 11% of the resulting company, but the plan is for Australis management to be involved in running the combined entity. We expect the company to divest its assets based in THC, with the goal of making the company fully federally legal in the US, and to list on a US stock exchange.

