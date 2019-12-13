Mortgage Processing System Enhances Capabilities of Small Lenders

Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business has earned two additional industry accolades-a 2019 Best in Biz Award as well as a Finance Monthly 2019 Fintech Award for its Vanceo Mortgage solution. The offering was named a Gold winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year, Financial Software category by the 2019 Best in Biz Awards program, and Loan Processing System Launch of the Year, 2019 Fintech Awards, by Finance Monthly magazine.

In sharing the news about Vanceo's Gold-level win, the Best in Biz Awards noted that "with a particularly competitive field in the ninth annual program and a high percentage of entrants missing this year's distinction, this is truly an accomplishment to applaud."

Vanceo Mortgage is an automated mortgage processing system that helps lenders effectively manage the many elements needed to originate compliant mortgage transactions. The solution provides real-time insight into origination details via automated checklists and work queues for the many individuals who participate in originating a mortgage loan, while providing greater transparency and ease of use throughout the entire process. These latest accolades mark a total of eight major industry awards for Vanceo Mortgage this year.

"The industry recognitions complement and reinforce the tremendous feedback we have received from lenders who make compliant mortgage workflows a priority and have selected Vanceo Mortgage to enhance their loan processing capabilities," says Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions. "Vanceo embodies our relentless commitment to delivering expert solutions that provide meaningful benefits in operational efficiencies, analytical insights and ease of use for customers."

Compliance Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and other regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

