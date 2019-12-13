The Chinese inverter maker's EPC unit has tied up the deal to build the plant being developed by Spectra Solar Park in the Manikganj district.The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services unit of Chinese inverter maker Sungrow has secured a 35 MW solar park contract in the Manikganj district of Bangladesh. The project, which will be the first in Bangladesh to feature central inverters, is being developed by domestic company Spectra Solar Park Ltd with financial support from the Asian Development Bank and German development lender KfW. Sungrow beat off competition from state-owned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...