The global premium lager market is poised to grow by USD 37.59 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005098/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global premium lager market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Premium Lager Market Analysis Report by Product (premium conventional lagers and premium craft lagers), by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-premium-lager-market-industry-analysis

Easier accessibility and availability of premium lagers through specialist stores and increasing collaborations and M&As is anticipated to boost the growth of the premium lager market.

The easier accessibility and availability of premium lagers through specialist stores will be one of the major drivers in the global market. The concentration of specialist beer retailers is high in various countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Germany. For instance, International Beer Shop is the primary retailer of premium lagers and beers in Australia. Furthermore, Canada-based, The Beer Store, offers a wide selection of premium lagers and operates over 450 retail stores across the country. Also, vendors of premium lager are frequently establishing numerous distribution deals with specialist retailers. They are also entering into distribution agreements to sell their brands in independent liquor stores. These factors will boost the global premium lager market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Premium Lager Market Companies:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev operates the businesses in North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Anheuser-Busch InBev offers premium lagers under some of its well-known brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Jupiler, Leffe, and Brahma.

Asahi Group Holdings

Asahi Group Holdings operates the business under five segments, which include alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, food, overseas, and others. The company is a leading vendor of premium lager in Japan and also offers premium craft lagers in Europe. Asahi Super Dry, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell are some of the significant premium lager brands of the company.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Carlsberg Breweries A/S has business operations under beer and other beverages segments. The company offers premium lagers through brands such as Baltika, Tuborg, and Carlsberg.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands operates the business under two segments, which include beer and wine, and spirits. The company offers premium lagers primarily in the US, Mexico, and Canada under the name of its well-known brands such as Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, and Victoria.

Heineken N.V

Heineken N.V operates the businesses under segments: EMEA, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a wide variety of premium lagers worldwide under well-known brands such as Lagunitas, Heineken, Desperados, and Amstel.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Premium Lager Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Premium Conventional Lagers

Premium Craft Lagers

Premium Lager Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005098/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com