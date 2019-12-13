Nokia Oyj: Nokia signs contract with TIM Brazil to launch IoT offer

Press Release

Nokia signs contract with TIM Brazil to launch IoT offer

Nokia's first Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) deal in Latin America, enabling TIM to expand IoT services in Brazil

TIM's enterprise customers will be able to offer IoT services across various industries faster by using the fully virtualized WING infrastructure, offered as a managed service

Widespread adoption of IoT technologies estimated to add USD 200 billion to Brazilian economy by 2025*

12 December 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has signed a contract with telecommunications giant TIM to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services to its enterprise customers in Brazil. Using the fully virtualized Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service offer, TIM and its enterprise customers across industries,such as automotive and agriculture, will be able to capture IoT opportunities faster and more securely.

The Brazilian market is the largest IoT market in Latin America, with widespread adoption of IoT technologies estimated to add USD 200 billion to the country's economy by 2025. Nokia's first WING deal in Latin America enables TIM to leverage new business models to tap this opportunity and generate additional revenue streams. Additionally, incremental services, such as device management and analytics, will help TIM extend SIM management capabilities to create value added opportunities.

WING will enable local and multinational companies to benefit from global IoT services. It features a distributed architecture that maintains all user data in-country, such as in Brazil, to remain compliant with data sovereignty and privacy laws.

TIM's enterprise customers will be able to monitor and manage in real-time their devices, ranging from asset tracking and status sensors for logistics industries to the fully connected car with on-board diagnostics and telematics. As part of the deployment, the Nokia IMPACT IoT platform, which simplifies the process of bringing and scaling multiple applications onto a single platform, will provide IoT device management and service capability exposure.

Alexandre Dal Forno, Head of Corporate Products and IoT Solutions, TIM Brazil, said: "At TIM Brazil we are seeking to leapfrog the IoT market and see strong growth on our B2B business. We are looking forward to engaging with other global IoT players in order to bring the best possible IoT experience to our customers. Nokia WING will enable us to accelerate our capabilities to support our enterprise customers' IoT needs and tap into the billion dollar IoT market opportunity."

Sanjay Goel, President of Global Services, Nokia, said: "This deal will empower TIM Brazil to provide its enterprise customers with IoT services to address their growing needs. Additionally, we will work on unlocking new IoT solutions that can be applied in various industries to help enterprises undergo digital transformation."

Resources

Infographic: Worldwide IoT network grid (WING) (https://resources.ext.nokia.com/asset/201489)

(https://resources.ext.nokia.com/asset/201489) Webpage: Worldwide IoT network grid as a service (WING) (https://networks.nokia.com/services/nokia-wing)

(https://networks.nokia.com/services/nokia-wing) Video: Nokia WING is live to help operators accelerate revenue from IoT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sv-HnerxhXc&t=4s)

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sv-HnerxhXc&t=4s) Press Release: Nokia eases IoT market entry for mobile operators (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2017/09/11/nokia-eases-iot-market-entry-for-mobile-operators)

(https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2017/09/11/nokia-eases-iot-market-entry-for-mobile-operators) Press Release: MWC19: Nokia expands its WING offering with IoT applications for operators to address new vertical markets (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/12/mwc19-nokia-expands-its-wing-offering-with-iot-applications-for-operators-to-address-new-vertical-markets/)

(https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/12/mwc19-nokia-expands-its-wing-offering-with-iot-applications-for-operators-to-address-new-vertical-markets/) Webpage: IMPACT

About TIM Brazil

TIM remains true to its mission of connecting and caring for each one so that everyone can do more. Therefore, it focuses on the strategic pillars of offer, infrastructure, efficiency and customer experience, based on an internal culture of accountability and on the change of processes and platforms allowing digital transformation. Our new brand signature - "Evolution never stops" - underpins the company's commitment to its Investment Plan and the goal of becoming the best telecommunications operator in Brazil.

Since 2015, the company has been leading 4G coverage in the country as well as a benchmark in mobile and land line networks. It is also the only telecommunications company in the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil's stock exchange B3, the highest level of corporate governance, as well as being the telecommunications operator for the longest consecutive time featured in the Corporate Sustainability Index.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358

Note to editors:

* Source" study, conducted by a consortium coordinated by McKinsey Consulting, the Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications (CPqD) and the law firm of Pereira Neto Macedo at the request of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) in partnership with the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications (MCTIC)



