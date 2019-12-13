Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 14.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
13.12.19
13:11 Uhr
9,832 Euro
+0,266
+2,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,732
9,932
13.12.
9,764
9,882
13.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2019 | 14:05
712 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

CNH Industrial N.V.: AGXTEND announces the acquisition of a minority stake in Geoprospectors GmbH

London, December 13, 2019

AGXTEND, CNH Industrial N.V.'s (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) accelerator for tech startups, announced today that it has acquired a minority stake in Geoprospectors GmbH, a leading supplier of soil sensing equipment for precision agriculture and subsurface engineering.

With this acquisition, CNH Industrial is further solidifying its commitment to AGXTEND's product line up and distribution network through a stronger presence in soil sensing technology, as well as enhanced synergies facilitating the launch of disruptive new products.

The solutions provided by Geoprospectors will enable AGXTEND to offer a range of geophysical technologies and services for farmers, to obtain valuable data regarding soil resources. The resulting data can be analyzed using Farm Management Information Systems (FMIS) as well as being utilized to automate in-field processes in real time.

Geoprospectors, headquartered in Traiskirchen, Austria, was founded in 2014 and joined the AGXTEND platform in January 2019, providing its SoilXplorer sensor and the ISOBUS DepthXcontrol kit.

AGXTEND continues its open and innovative approach by bringing the latest precision technology to farmers, enabling them to access new technologies helping improve their productivity, efficiency and sustainability.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe


Media contacts:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44

Attachment

  • 20191213_PR_CNH_Industrial_Geoprospectors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3bb766cc-cce2-4217-b8d7-9e20b287080b)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)