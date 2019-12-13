Olvi Oyj: Flagging Notification in Accordance with Chapter 8 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 DEC 2019

FLAGGING NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHAPTER 9 SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Olvi plc (Business ID 0170318-9) has on 13 December 2019 received a notice in accordance with the Securities Markets Act from FMR LLC.

Through a transaction concluded on 11 December 2019, the holding of entities controlled by FMR LLC has decreased to 4.83 percent of Olvi plc's Series A shares.

Olvi plc has two (2) series of shares. Olvi plc has a total of 20,722,232 shares divided into 3,732,256 Series K shares and 16,989,976 Series A shares. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, each Series K share carries 20 votes, and each Series A share carries one vote.

1. Identity of the issuer: OLVI PLC

2. Reason for the notification: A disposal of shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: FMR LLC

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of shares and voting rights



% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments



Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.83% Shares

1.09% Voting Rights 0.00% Shares

0.00% Voting Rights 4.83% Shares

1.09% Voting Rights 20,722,232 Shares

91,635,096 Voting Rights Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.00% Shares

1.13% Voting Rights 0.00% Shares

0.00% Voting Rights 5.00% Shares

1.13% Voting Rights



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900401 1,001,611 Shares



1,001,611 Voting Rights 4.83% Shares



1.09% Voting Rights SUBTOTAL A 1,001,611 Shares



1,001,611 Voting Rights 4.83% Shares



1.09% Voting Rights

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation







Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company

FMR Co., Inc. 2.17% Shares

0.49% Voting Rights 0.00% Shares

0.00% Voting Rights 2.17% Shares

0.49% Voting Rights FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company

Fidelity Management & Research (Japan) Limited 1.45% Shares

0.33% Voting Rights 0.00% Shares

0.00% Voting Rights 1.45% Shares

0.33% Voting Rights FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company

Fidelity Management & Research (U.K.) Inc.

FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 1.21% Shares

0.27% Voting Rights 0.00% Shares

0.00% Voting Rights 1.21% Shares

0.27% Voting Rights

OLVI PLC

Further information:

Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc

Phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

