End-users prefer Android-based rugged handheld devices over Windows-based systems. This is due to the popularity of Android devices and most users are already familiar with its UI. The Android platform also offers better APIs for enterprise mobility management and provides a wide range of business applications compared to Windows-based devices. Moreover, in 2015, Microsoft announced its decision to stop support services for Windows-Embedded 6.0 from 2018 and Windows-Embedded handheld 6.5 from 2020. These factors have led many end-users to adopt rugged handheld devices that operate on the Android-based platform. This is expected to drive the growth of the global rugged handheld devices market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for IoT-based rugged handheld devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market: Growing Demand for IoT-Based Handheld Devices

The proliferation of IoT devices across various sectors is driving the need for rugged handheld devices that are capable of data communication. This has led to the integration of technologies such as RFID and 4G/LTE and a wide range of sensor technologies such as E-compass, GPS navigation and barometer, and gyroscope with rugged handheld devices. These devices can thus be directly connected to the central server enabling businesses to monitor their operational cycles. The integration of IoT technologies also ensures the safety of equipment through automation and real-time updates. Owing to such advantages, many market vendors are introducing IoT-based rugged handheld devices. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global rugged handheld devices market during the forecast period.

"New applications for rugged handheld devices and the growth of rugged handheld devices in line with Industry 4.0 will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global rugged handheld devices marketbytype (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-users (industrial, commercial, military, and government), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the extensive demand for rugged handheld devices from the military and defense sectors in the region.

