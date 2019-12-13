Passport Health, the world's largest provider of travel medicine, announces its international expansion to London, England. This marks the beginning of an international expansion plan put in place by CEO David Tedesco.

Passport Health dominates the travel medicine market, with over 300 clinics network-wide, which includes 30+ clinics in Mexico and Canada. The London office will be the first outside of North America, providing travel health, corporate wellness and other services to London's avid international travel community.

Started in a single office over 25 years ago in Baltimore, MD by Fran Lessans, Passport Health became a franchise organization spanning the United States. From there, the organization expanded into Canada and Mexico. After receiving numerous online inquiries from London, Tedesco began to take a look at expanding into the European market.

"Entering the UK is a critical milestone for our business," stated David Tedesco, Passport Health Chairman. "While we began this journey in North America, it is our vision to help international travelers around the world, and this was an important first step.

Ranked 6th in the world for travel readiness by the World Economic Forum, London provided a large travel market and no language barrier, making it a prime expansion location for Passport Health. The company will offer the same high-touch service in its new London clinic that has been foundational to its North American success, including destination-specific consultations as well as travel vaccinations and medicine to ensure those traveling outside the UK have a safe and healthy trip.

Passport Health plans to continue its expansion, both domestically and internationally, to ensure international travelers have the education, vaccinations and medications they need to travel well. Passport Health is an Outlier company.

About Passport Health

Passport Health is the largest provider of travel medicine and immunization services, with over 300 clinics and a dedicated team of highly trained nurses who are travel wellness experts. With more than 25 years of experience, a commitment to first-class medical care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the immunization industry standard. Passport Health's core services have grown from travel medicine to include passport and visa services, on-site flu clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations, and vaccination record management for the public and private sector. Passport Health is an Outlier company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005248/en/

Contacts:

Melissa Marchwick, CMO

mmarchwich@outlier.com

310-684-2681