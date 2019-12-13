Spanish energy company Endesa is planning to build a 1,725 MW renewable energy complex in the Pyrenees principality. The €1.48 billion project is set to comprise 1,585 MW of solar generation capacity, 139 MW of wind turbines and a large scale storage system, and will replace coal power plants Endesa wants to close in Andorra and Spain.From pv magazine Spain. José Bogas, chief executive of Spanish electric utility Endesa has told the COP25 climate summit in Madrid the utility will invest €1.76 billion over four years into two renewables projects to replace the thermal power plant capacity it will ...

