A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on how an optimal reverse logistics process can help manage increasing apparel returns. This article provides comprehensive insights on:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005166/en/

Reverse logistics to measure apparel returns. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An overview of the rising apparel returns in the retail industry

Reverse logistics strategies for retailers to manage apparel returns

With the rise of e-commerce in the retail sector, the rate of returns has increased manifold over the past decade. As retailers are now forced to implement customer-friendly returns policies, the high returns handling costs and other challenges of reverse logistics can give retailers a tough time. Reverse logistics often prove to be particularly challenging due to factors including uneven product quality, lack of clarity over disposition options, and erratic inventory management practices. One of the key challenges of reverse logistics here is that it takes almost a dozen steps more to process returns than it does to manage reverse logistics.

According to experts at Infiniti Research, some key strategies to ensure an optimal reverse logistics process includes kiosks for omnichannel returns, reverse auctions, real-time processing of returned inventory, flexible return portions, and liberal returns policy.

How do you choose from the best logistics options to suit your business needs? Request a free proposal to know how we can help you identify the gaps in your existing retail logistics and identify ways for profit maximization.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on the retail industry:

A Window of Opportunity to Win Customers in Central Europe's Retail Sector

Why Sweden's Retail Sector is Captivating International Retailers

What Food Retailers Can Do to Revive the Declining Sales Volume

Do you think investing in reverse logistics could hamper your business's overall profits? Not if you do it the right way. Get in touch with our dedicated team of experts for more insights on how we can help you plan your reverse logistics strategy.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005166/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us