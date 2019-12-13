SpendEdge has been monitoring the global air travel industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 170 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Global Air Travel Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

The Global Air Travel Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

An exponential increase in the global passenger traffic is marked by an increase in the frequency of business travels in the emerging economies. This will serve as one of the primary spend growth drivers in the air travel industry during the forecast period. The economic viability of long-haul carriers coupled with the growth in the tourism industry will contribute to the demand growth in the air travel industry.

APAC houses one of the fastest-growing markets for long-haul flights owing to the increase in the frequency of business and leisure air travels across the countries. This will increase the scopes of growth in the air travel industry in the region. Meanwhile, in the US, the introduction of cost-effective prices for round trips from the US to Asian cities will favor the outbound air travel services in the region. Air travel service providers are contemplating to introduce low-cost long-haul flights to widen the access of the middle-class income group. This will further accelerate spend growth in the air travel industry in the US to a large extent.

The Top Air Travel Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

This procurement intelligence report has listed the top air travel service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

American Airlines- It is among the air travel service providers who are known to employ fuel-smart measures to conserve fuel and explore alternative sources of energy for aircraft. These measures include gathering data, analyzing the potential impact of fuel costs and consumption, and providing information on alternative fuels and fuel conservation techniques.

Delta Air Lines- As an intrinsic part of the negotiation strategy with this air travel service provider, buyers must determine its capability to offer value-added services such as information on booking status, flight delay, mobile or online check-in facilities, seat selection, assistance in lost baggage claims, travel insurance, and meal preferences.

United Airlines- While negotiating, buyers must focus on the pricing structure and ensure complete transparency in the pricing policies. This helps avoid fluctuations in pricing, hidden charges, fines or penalties, and helps to gain a clear understanding of billing and payment cycles.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Air travel industry spend segmentation by region

Air travel supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for air travel service providers

Air travel service providers cost structures

Total cost of ownership analysis in the air travel industry

Air travel pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the air travel industry

