AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb+" of East Africa Reinsurance Company Limited (EARe) (Kenya). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect EARe's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

EARe's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation that was at strongest level at year-end 2018, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects risk-adjusted capitalisation to be maintained at the strongest level prospectively, supported by relatively low underwriting leverage and good internal capital generation. Offsetting factors in the balance sheet strength assessment include the company's modest capital base and its limited financial flexibility. The ratings also consider the company's significant exposure to the high economic, political and financial system risks in Kenya, as over 95% of EARe's assets are invested domestically and a significant proportion of underwriting revenue is sourced locally.

With profit after tax ranging from KES 373 million to KES 616 million between 2014 and 2018, the company has generated a good and relatively stable average return on equity of 14.0%. Operating performance is largely driven by investment income, which accounted for approximately 60% of profit before tax over the past five years. In 2018, EARe reported a net profit after tax of KES 616 million (2017: KES 602 million), supported by solid contributions from its life reinsurance business and stable investment results.

EARe's competitive position is restricted due to its modest size, with gross written premium of KES 4 billion (USD 40 million) in 2018. The company has a limited market position in the regional reinsurance market compared with its peers, several of which benefit from mandatory cessions. Whilst EARe enjoys a good level of diversification by business lines, its profile is concentrated toward a single market, with approximately two thirds of premium emanating from Kenya.

