The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: The EU, 2019" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains statistical data, information, and insight into the textile and apparel industries in the EU. The report identifies important trends and includes information on general economic trends, textile, and clothing production in the EU, the textile and clothing trade balance, imports by supplying country, exports by the destination country, and imports and exports by EU member state.
The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in the EU and its leading supplying countries and export markets. During 2018, textile and clothing exports from EU countries to countries outside the EU rose in value and volume.
However, textile production in the EU fell following two years of growth, and clothing production in the EU declined for the second consecutive year to its lowest level in several years. Meanwhile, imports of textiles and clothing into the EU increased in value and volume, reflecting a rise in EU consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear.
Key Topics Covered:
1. SUMMARY
2. EU: GENERAL ECONOMIC TRENDS
- GDP growth
- Consumer price inflation
- Private consumption
- Consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear
- Currency exchange rates
3. EU: PRODUCTION OF TEXTILES AND CLOTHING
- Textile production
- Clothing production
4. EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS, EXPORTS AND THE TRADE BALANCE
- Textile and clothing imports
- Textile imports
- Clothing imports
- Textile and clothing exports
- Textile exports
- Clothing exports
- Textile and clothing trade balance
5. EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY SUPPLYING COUNTRY
- Textile and clothing imports by supplying country
- Textile imports by supplying country
- Clothing imports by supplying country
6. EU: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS BY DESTINATION COUNTRY
- Textile and clothing exports by destination country
- Textile exports by destination country
- Clothing exports by destination country
7. EU: TRENDS IN TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION AND TRADE BY MEMBER STATE
9. OUTLOOK AND CONCLUSIONS
10 STATISTICAL APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvznit
