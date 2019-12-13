Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
Tradegate
13.12.19
17:57 Uhr
101,70 Euro
+0,75
+0,74 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,25
101,80
18:19
101,20
101,85
18:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MASIMO
MASIMO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MASIMO CORPORATION142,000,00 %
MEDTRONIC PLC101,70+0,74 %