Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3882831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 35435 EQS News ID: 936247 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 13, 2019 11:23 ET (16:23 GMT)